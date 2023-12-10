South Africa

High-profile Cape taxi boss sought in connection with murder and fraud arrested in plush Pretoria suburb

10 December 2023 - 16:52 By TimesLIVE
A dangerous taxi boss was arrested on Sunday afternoon.
Image: 123RF

A high-profile Western Cape taxi boss linked to several serious crimes including murder, extortion and fraud was arrested in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.

“A joint operation was held between Western Cape provincial detectives, the Pretoria national intervention unit and Eastern Cape and head office crime intelligence to apprehend a high profile taxi boss linked to various serious crimes in and around Cape Town ranging between extortion, fraud, intimidation, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm,” Western Cape police said in a statement.

“Information received indicated the target was moving between the Eastern Cape, East London and Pretoria. Detailed investigation and following up on intelligence led the SAPS members to a premises in Metro Park Parrow Mound, East Silver Lakes, Pretoria, where he was hiding to evade arrest.

The adult man was identified as the prime suspect and arrested on the various warrants of arrest for a Nyanga murder and double attempted murder case which were issued against the perpetrator. Further warrants issued were for a Mfuleni case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and an Ocean View matter, impersonating a police official.”

A 9mm Glock pistol with 15 rounds, several cellphones, laptops and a white Ford Ranger were confiscated.

He is expected to appear in Pretoria Central magistrate's court on Monday.

