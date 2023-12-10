South Africa

Jailed! Diesel thieves with underground operation in RDP house nabbed

10 December 2023 - 14:00 By TimesLIVE
Two people have been convicted of stealing diesel from an underground pipeline.
Image: SAPS

Two men have been sentenced to 20 years in jail for stealing diesel and tampering with essential infrastructure, Gauteng police said.

Jacob Blessing Sibusiso Magudulela, 31, and Givers Dube, 27, were convicted and sentenced in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday for contravening the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015 involving tampering with essential infrastructure.

The duo was nabbed thanks to the quick action of a Bidvest Protea Coin security officer.

“Magudulela and Dube worked together to steal diesel on November 2 in Jameson Park, Alrode. The Bidvest Protea Coin security officer had received a message via radio control that the pressure was dropping on the line.

“He then drove with his co-worker to Mapleton near the N3 and stopped behind the house facing Mulberry Street. On arrival, one of the security officers noticed the two accused flying a drone into a Isuzu truck. A search was conducted and six bins of diesel were found in the truck and both accused were arrested.

“It was also discovered that inside the RDP house where they had parked their vehicle there was a hole dug in the ground as a tunnel towards the pipelines. Also, fittings were installed on the pipelines. Tools, a generator, grinder and spades were also found.” 

