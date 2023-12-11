Three suspects arrested in Sydenham on Saturday appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.
Keano Nathan de Klerk, 20, David Christian Davids, 40, and Aneek Francis from Delft in Cape Town, appeared before magistrate Ashwin Singh.
They were not asked to plead.
Prosecutor Calvin Govender said they are charged with possession of illegal firearms with the serial numbers filed off, possession of ammunition and two stolen vehicles — a white Toyota Corolla and a silver Renault Duster.
The vehicles were hijacked in Newlands and Sydenham recently.
Govender asked for the matter to be postponed for bail consideration and the accused to remain in custody.
Defence attorney Siphelele Msomi alleged his clients were assaulted by police while in custody. Msomi said police had used a rod to hit them on the soles of their feet.
“I am advised that the accused had to make their statements under that environment. We will [contest] the admissibility of such statements.”
He asked for copies of the statements.
However, Govender said the accused had not made any confessions.
“The matter is still under investigation,” he said.
Singh cleared the courtroom so he could see evidence of the alleged injuries. Msomi said he also had photographic evidence.
At the time of their arrest, police said with Sydenham known for drug turf wars, it was believed the suspects, who booked into a lodge from December 6 and were to check out on Monday, could have been in the area to execute a hit.
Singh adjourned the matter to December 18.
Three suspected hitmen appear in Durban court
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
