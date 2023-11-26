Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Blood of men and women in blue is a shameful stain on society

The ever-increasing attacks on police officers is an attack on our nation that we must resist with force and manpower

26 November 2023 - 20:19

Police work is dangerous work. This can be seen in the number of police officers killed since the 2023 financial year began. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Cop gunned down in KZN tavern buried South Africa
  2. KZN cop killed in jewellery heist was preparing for son’s 10th birthday News
  3. Cele reiterates call for police to shoot first at suspects South Africa
  4. Latest cop killing wrecks police morale News

Latest

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Car insurance: don’t let disaster strike twice Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Blood of men and women in blue is a shameful stain on society Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | The Gautrain is a shining example of what we are capable of Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Lessons learnt in the dark: how the All Blackouts won in the end Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Car insurance: don't let disaster strike twice Opinion

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct