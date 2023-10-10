Non-Fiction

LISTEN | Putting Pagad’s reign of terror to rest

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, author and director of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime Mark Shaw and emerita professor in the department of public law Elrena van der Spuy discuss Breaking the Bombers

10 October 2023 - 10:27
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Breaking the Bombers' tells the tale of how the police response pulled together former foes to break the Pagad death squads.
'Breaking the Bombers' tells the tale of how the police response pulled together former foes to break the Pagad death squads.
Image: Supplied

At the very dawn of the country’s brave new democracy, Cape Town was at war. Pagad, which started as a community protest action against crime, had mutated into a sinister vigilante group wreaking death and destruction across the city.

Between 1996 and 2001 there were more than 400 bombs, most famously at the popular Planet Hollywood restaurant at the V&A Waterfront, and there were countless targeted hits on drug lords and gang bosses.

The police were at their wits' end. The new ANC government was alarmed. The citizens of Cape Town were living in fear.

Mark Shaw tells the incredible tale of how the police response pulled together former foes — struggle cadres and the apartheid security apparatus — to break the Pagad death squads.

It is a story that has never been told in full and was not possible until recently, when many were released from prison or had retired and were finally willing to talk openly about this revealing chapter in South Africa’s recent history.

Listen to Shaw and Van der Spuy’s conversation here: 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

BOOK EXTRACT | No acknowledgment for those who risked their lives against Pagad

'Breaking the Bombers' focuses on the police bomb squad that investigated the organisation, receiving nothing but heartache in return
Books
2 weeks ago

SAPS must be held liable for putting guns in the hands of murderers

There is a great deal of concern about violent crime in South Africa, but one crime that plumbs the depths of immorality involves police officers ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago

The 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards shortlist

Announcing the shortlist for the 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards for non-fiction and fiction in partnership with Exclusive Books.
Books
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. The 2023 shortlists for the Sunday Times Literary Awards News
  2. Trying, but failing, to put oomph into cosy, feel-good story about contested ... Fiction
  3. LISTEN | Putting Pagad’s reign of terror to rest Non-Fiction
  4. EXTRACT | ‘Children of the Storm’ by Cavan Berry Fiction
  5. LISTEN | A call to coloured communities to reclaim their identity Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival