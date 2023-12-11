South Africa

Wanted taxi boss arrested for alleged violent crimes including murder

11 December 2023 - 09:23
The high-profile taxi boss is allegedly linked to serious crimes including extortion, fraud, intimidation, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. File photo.
Image: MASI LOSI

A taxi boss allegedly linked to serious crimes in and around Cape Town was arrested at the weekend.

According to police he was arrested at about 6am on Sunday during a joint operation between Western Cape provincial detectives, the Pretoria national intervention unit, and Eastern Cape and head office crime intelligence.

The high-profile taxi boss is allegedly linked to serious crimes including extortion, fraud, intimidation, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said information received indicated the suspect was moving between the Eastern Cape and Pretoria.

“Detailed investigations led police to premises in Pretoria where he was hiding. The man was identified as the prime suspect and arrested on warrants of arrest for a Nyanga murder and double attempted murder case.

“Further warrants issued were for a Mfuleni case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and an Ocean View matter of impersonating a police official,” said Van Wyk.

He said police confiscated a pistol with 15 rounds, laptops, cellphones, a vehicle and vehicle documents. 

He said the suspect will be charged for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and will appear in the Pretoria Central magistrate's courts on Monday.

TimesLIVE

