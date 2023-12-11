South Africa

R1.2m worth of abalone and equipment seized in Eastern Cape

11 December 2023 - 09:26
Eastern Cape police confiscated 26 bags of abalone and diving equipment worth R1.2m at the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/bedo

Abalone and equipment worth R1.2m were seized while being offloaded in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

The 26 abalone bags, a rubber duck boat and diving equipment were confiscated by the economic protected resources (EPR) team of the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit in Gqeberha, with Dark Water Ops, the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment, and SAPS' port of entry unit members on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said at about 4am on Saturday the EPR members received information indicating where a rubber duck was about to offload abalone onto a vehicle.

“The members are reported to have arrived and found the rubber duck stuck on the sand. People were offloading the abalone but fled on seeing the police,” Mgolodela said.

The members confiscated 26 bags of abalone containing 5,700 units and weighing about 1,000kg, as well as diving equipment.

She said police are on the lookout for the perpetrators and their arrest is imminent.

TimesLIVE

