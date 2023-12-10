Nobody takes Cele seriously, not even the criminals — he should be fired
Crime pays in South Africa, where thousands of police officers charged with transgressions simply stay on the job
10 December 2023 - 00:01
Police minister Bheki Cele said this week that almost 4,000 police officers charged with crimes, some serious, are still at work. And he didn’t know why. The fact that such a shocking disclosure elicited little alarm is perhaps an indication of the sorry state of the country. We’re at the mercy of criminals who, in turn, are led by the blind and incompetent...
