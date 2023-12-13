Paramedics and firefighters responded to a fire at a block of flats in Durban on Wednesday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said multiple ambulance services are treating residents from the block of flats at 50 Dr Yusuf Dadoo (formerly Broad) Street for smoke inhalation.
He said a team was dispatched to the sixth floor to attend to an unresponsive child.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Fire breaks out at Durban flats
Image: ALS Paamedics
