Fire breaks out at Durban flats

13 December 2023 - 13:19 By TIMESLIVE
Firefighters and paramedics responded to a fire in Durban's Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street.
Image: ALS Paamedics

Paramedics and firefighters responded to a fire at a block of flats in Durban on Wednesday. 

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said multiple ambulance services are treating residents from the block of flats at 50 Dr Yusuf Dadoo (formerly Broad) Street for smoke inhalation.

He said a team was dispatched to the sixth floor to attend to an unresponsive child. 

This is a developing story. 

