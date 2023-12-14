South Africa

Eastern Cape 'bathtub killer' jailed for life

Years of torture finally over for murdered mother’s family

14 December 2023 - 10:56 By Lulamile Feni

Yibanathi Ndema, who made national headlines after killing his wife and cementing her body under their bath, has been sentenced to life imprisonment, plus 11 years on other charges...

