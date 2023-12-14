South Africa

WATCH | 'We're not giving it over to criminals': mayor on safety in Table Mountain National Park

14 December 2023 - 15:37 By Kim Swartz
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis walked in the footsteps of crime victims in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) on Thursday, determined to help make the tourist attraction safe, just hours after an armed suspect was apprehended in a sting operation on Lion’s Head. 

He was joined by safety and security MMC JP Smith, the city’s tourism unit, law enforcement and residents of neighbouring Tamboerskloof for a morning walk to highlight safety issues within the park and “make it clear we are not giving it over to criminals”.  

“We’ve had a spate of muggings on the mountain in recent weeks and the city, with SANParks and SAPS, has responded in huge numbers across the mountain, with extra officer deployment including 80 officers from the city alone,” said Lewis.  

One of the hotspots included the Lion Battery (noon gun) around Signal Hill, where most suspects appeared to be young people who rob hikers of their belongings.

SANParks rangers and canine unit, police and city law enforcement staff have been patrolling the open access park where there have been recent arrests.

Quick canine helps catch armed suspect in sting operation on Lion's Head

An armed suspect was arrested on popular Cape Town tourist destination Lion's Head in the early hours of Thursday after being pursued by a canine ...
News
6 hours ago

The latest was in the early hours of Thursday when special operations rangers apprehended a man carrying a knife and imitation firearm. 

“When you are getting mugged you do not know that it is an imitation firearm; these things are way too accurate to guess the difference and you certainly cannot gamble on it,” said Smith.  

The hiking group included recent victims of muggings in the area. 

Speaking on behalf of Tamboerskloof residents, Johan de Waal told TimesLIVE that the community planned to raise funds to build an electric fence from Tamboerskloof to Signal Hill.  

“There’s an idea to activate these public properties that are standing still and can be used. Some commercial activity could contribute to improve safety,” added De Waal.   

“We are not neglecting our other duties. Our festive season plan continues as we protect our beaches, shopping centres, municipal swimming pools so that our local Capetonians can have fun and that their lives can be safe,” said Smith. 

TimesLIVE

