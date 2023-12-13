South Africa

Table Mountain National Park ramps up festive season safety, security plan

13 December 2023 - 16:03 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
SANParks rangers during a demonstration on Wednesday.
SANParks rangers during a demonstration on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

South African National Parks (SANParks) says there will be increased visibility on the ground, in the sea and air to bolster the safety of visitors to Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

The conservation authority on Wednesday unveiled its festive season safety and security plans featuring increased collaboration with police and the City of Cape Town in the resuscitation of the TMNP safety and security forum. Mugging incidents have made headlines in parts of the park in the run up to the holiday season.

“The forum has already proven valuable for streamlined and optimal deployment of resources to target crime and share intelligence aimed at informing operations,” said SANParks.

“Since the start of the festive season campaign there have been six arrests of suspects through joint operations of SANParks, SAPS and the city enabled through the TMNP safety and security forum.”

Additional “boots of the ground” will include the deployment of about 70 tourism monitors, supported by the tourism department, around the 850km open-access park from December 15.

Marathon night rescue for injured German tourist on Table Mountain

A German tourist was carried down a steep trail by a team of more than 20 rescuers in a marathon night rescue after being injured on a hike up Table ...
News
6 hours ago

SANParks has 112 rangers in the park, including 15 members of the special operations ranger division operating with a K9 unit of six trained dogs covering visitor safety, search and rescue and wildlife crimes such as abalone poaching.

Drones will be used for aerial monitoring, rescue operations and detecting fires. Contracted crews for fire management (580 people) will be on standby at the Newlands and Kloofnek fire bases.

TMNP is an open-access park with several free access points, making it easy for criminals to enter and exit.

“Safety and security plans in place are cognisant of these realities. There is now increased visibility on the ground, in the sea and mountains — and increased aerial deployment, with a SANParks helicopter assisting with daily aerial observation during the festive season.”

Twenty vacant positions in the park's ranger services are being advertised, consisting of:

  • nine field rangers;
  • six section rangers;
  • one senior section ranger;
  • two field ranger sergeants;
  • one liaison officer; and
  • one information officer.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze

About 100 firefighters were fighting to contain a wildfire that flared up on the slopes of Table Mountain below the cableway station on Sunday, the ...
News
3 days ago

We’ve got what it takes to be tops in tourism

It should be making a far greater contribution to GDP but is held back by load-shedding and crime
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Tourism industry bounces back ahead of festive season

Cape Town airport expects to breach the 1-million foreign visitors mark for the first time.
News
3 days ago

‘Knife-wielding robbers’ caught in Table Mountain National Park

Two men who allegedly robbed a group of mountain bikers at knife-point have been arrested in Table Mountain National Park.
News
1 week ago

Can private-public partnership make beleaguered Table Mountain National Park less ‘scary’?

A dedicated specialised unit able to gather intelligence and respond to crime, could easily close the gap on thugs
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. POLL | After crashing 22 BMWs, amaPanyaza now recognised as traffic cops — are ... South Africa
  3. Government is failing us on undocumented migrants: Gauteng police chief Mawela South Africa
  4. Durban coach makes brief appearance on statutory rape charge South Africa
  5. UN general assembly overwhelmingly votes to demand ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, ... World

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...