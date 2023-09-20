South Africa

Prisoner appears in court in connection with Umlazi cop's killing

20 September 2023 - 14:20 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Thulani Cele, who is serving a life sentence at the Kokstad correctional centre, is charged with the murder of Umlazi metro police officer Thomas Ntombela.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The alleged mastermind behind the killing of eThekwini metro policeman Thomas Ntombela appeared in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Thulani Cele, who is serving a life sentence at the Kokstad correctional centre, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder related to Ntombela’s killing.

It is alleged Cele was enlisted by Ntombela’s wife, Nongcebo, who hatched a plot to kill her husband.

Cele allegedly facilitated a hitman from Maphumulo, Mzo Ntombela, who executed the plan.

Thomas Ntombela was ambushed and shot dead outside his Umlazi home in May.

Mzo Ntombela pleaded guilty before Durban high court judge Kate Pillay last month, who handed down a 20-year sentence.

Last words to slain Durban metro cop: ‘Your wife wants you dead’

The hitman who killed Thomas Ntombela says a prison inmate with a cellphone orchestrated the murder
News
2 weeks ago

Days after his sentencing, the Hawks arrested Nongcebo in eMpangeni.

Family members in court hurled insults at Cele, who was escorted by a team of Hawks, police and correctional services members.

‘’You have ruined our lives,” said a middle-aged woman.

During her last court appearance, Nongcebo abandoned her bail application. She is expected to return to court on October 9, when Cele will join her in the dock.

Thomas's twin brother Nkosinathi said they had objected to initial plans to charge Cele at Kokstad police station.

There are people who know us and want us, but we are in the dark about who they are and their whereabouts
Nkosinathi Ntombela, twin brother of Thomas

“We wanted to see him in person here. I knew once we got to court, everything would be fleeting,” he said.

The court appearance had left him disappointed, he said.

“I expected someone who is in the prime of youth, someone who appears to be brave. He is a disgrace. I did not bother to take a few snaps.”

Despite the progress police have made in rounding up the people responsible for his brother’s killing, he said the family felt unsafe.

“There are people who know us and want us, but we are in the dark about who they are and their whereabouts.”

The family were still trying to determine what prompted the murder as the couple were both employed and did not appear to have problems, he said.

“These people had good things going in their lives. All professionals at the places of employment, had a fully paid house and assets which included a fleet of cars. One of their cars was so new it had not been for its first service at a dealership.”

They looked forward to the next court date to discover the truth about his brother's killing, Nkosinathi  added.

TimesLIVE

