Accused had no idea Kirsten Kluyts was pregnant at time of death, court hears
Image: Kirsten Kluyts via Facebook
The 21-year-old Varsity College student arrested in connection with the murder of a schoolteacher in Sandton in October says he wasn't aware she was pregnant at the time of her death.
This was revealed as he took the stand in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday as he provided details on the condition of her body when he allegedly discovered it.
It was the second day he had been on the stand as he tried to secure bail.
The accused is charged with premeditated murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and rape in connection with the murder of Kirsten Kluyts.
He is not being named as he has not yet pleaded, particularly to the rape charge against him.
Kluyts, 34, a teacher at Delta Park High School in Blairgowrie, was killed during a MyRun event in October. Her body was found on one of the paths near the Sandton Sports Club when people went in search of her when she failed to finish the run.
The state is opposing bail.
Prosecutor Ayanda Bakana began his cross-examination after a lengthy morning and afternoon taken up by the man concluding his testimony.
Bakana tried to dismantle the “good picture” the defence had spent hours painting by scrutinising the accused's academic record and his actions when he allegedly discovered her body at the Sandton sports club.
Teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer admits he wore her top when leaving Sandton park
Bakana also pressed the accused on whether he would dispute that Kluyts was one of the participants of the MyRun event at the club and that she had previously taken part in their events.
The accused repeatedly said he would not dispute these facts as he had no knowledge of this information.
“And again, on that day as she was one of the people involved [in the run] she was pregnant, you will not dispute that ... you don't know about it?” Bakana asked, to which the accused concurred.
He insisted he did not know Kluyts until he came across her covered body next to the park's jogging trail. He also denied following or meeting her at any point before her death.
He earlier said he had stopped to relieve himself when he spotted a rag and decided to investigate. Upon moving it with his leg, he noticed movement and uncovered it. That's when he discovered her body with its back to him; he turned her over and felt for a pulse and when he felt none, he got “scared” and ran away.
His initial reason for checking her pulse was to try to help, he claimed.
Bakana pressed him on this, asking if he carried out his initial intention to help, to which the accused said no.
“The only reason I didn't help is because I realised she's dead,” he said.
Pressed further on why he still didn't try to help by raising the alarm, the man said: “Because it was [her] skin colour and a woman ... I got scared.
“When I got there, I didn't know if she was alive or dead. So only after I realised she passed away, that's when I got scared because I didn't want to be involved because I've already touched her body, that's why I took the clothes and left.
“That role of me still thinking about trying to help or what was long out [my mind] before that, I was only thinking to escape. That's the only thing that was running through my mind, I was scared,” he insisted.
Earlier, the second-year student provided details on his alleged discovery of her body that Sunday morning.
He said the reason he knew to check for a pulse or other signs of life was because he “watched a lot of movies”. He also claimed that upon turning her over, he only saw scratches on one of her cheeks and knew nothing of the head trauma.
The accused said he spent less than 10 minutes with her body.
He conceded wearing the blue shirt Kluyts was pictured wearing moments before her murder and admitted to later disposing of it, with her cap, pants and running shoes, down a drain.
Pictures shown in court showed the accused wearing a black shirt when he walked into the club and later a blue shirt, sunglasses and hat as he left.
He's also seen holding something under his right arm. This, he revealed, were Kluyts' clothes which he wrapped with his black shirt.
“I did that so I don't get involved. I can't get involved in something I don't know about.
“I pushed it into the drain,” he insisted to advocate Itumeleng Masako before adding he'd understand if he later faced charges related to his actions.
The accused denied he was a flight risk, would attempt to evade trial or interact with witnesses if he is released on bail. He told the court he intended to stay indoors throughout the entire matter as the “case is too much for me”.
The matter is to continue on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
