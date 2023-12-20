Bafana Mahungela, the student linked to the murder of Sandton schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts, will spend Christmas behind bars after his bail hearing was postponed to next Friday.
After the defence's closing arguments on Wednesday, prosecutor Ayanda Bakana asked for a postponement.
“I know ... today is your last day and this was mentioned to the state and defence, but the state will request that that day [Friday] ... we will proceed and finish the matter,” he said.
“The state would be doing an injustice to the family of the victim, as well as to the applicant. We need, as the state, to clear certain issues that have been raised.”
The defence objected to this request, accusing the state of abusing its power and saying the prosecution's behaviour was bordering on “punishing” Mahungela.
The request for the postponement was “ill-founded”.
Kirsten Kluyts murder accused Bafana Mahungela to spend Xmas behind bars
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
Bafana Mahungela, the student linked to the murder of Sandton schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts, will spend Christmas behind bars after his bail hearing was postponed to next Friday.
After the defence's closing arguments on Wednesday, prosecutor Ayanda Bakana asked for a postponement.
“I know ... today is your last day and this was mentioned to the state and defence, but the state will request that that day [Friday] ... we will proceed and finish the matter,” he said.
“The state would be doing an injustice to the family of the victim, as well as to the applicant. We need, as the state, to clear certain issues that have been raised.”
The defence objected to this request, accusing the state of abusing its power and saying the prosecution's behaviour was bordering on “punishing” Mahungela.
The request for the postponement was “ill-founded”.
Kirsten Kluyts’ last morning described in court
Advocate Itumeleng Masako tried to plead for an earlier date of December 22, but this was rejected by magistrate Syta Prinsloo, given Bakana's unavailability on that date.
Prinsloo postponed the matter to December 29.
“The matter is postponed... [at] the state's request and to finalise this matter. The accused will remain in custody until then,” Prinsloo said.
Mahungela, 21, was arrested nearly a month after the murder of Kluyts.
Her body was found on a path near the Sandton Sports Club when people searched for her after she failed to finish the MyRun event in Parkmore on October 29.
Kluyts, 34, was a teacher at Delta Park High School and had been 14 weeks pregnant at the time.
The state this week revealed images which placed Mahungela in the vicinity where Kluyts' body was found.
The Varsity College student is charged with premeditated murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and rape. He was linked to the crime after photographs showed him wearing the T-shirt Kluyts had been wearing when she went missing.
He has conceded to finding her body and undressing her, making off with her T-shirt. However, he claimed she was already dead when he found her body but neglected to report it to authorities.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Kirsten Kluyts murder: accused Bafana Mahungela’s bail hearing continues
Rape charge questioned in Kirsten Kluyts case as evidence refutes it
Accused had no idea Kirsten Kluyts was pregnant at time of death, court hears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos