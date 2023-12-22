South Africa

No load-shedding over Christmas: Eskom

22 December 2023 - 17:29 By TimesLIVE
Cooks planning Christmas meals are in luck, as Eskom said load-shedding will remain suspended until next Friday.
Image: 123RF/Eugene Bochkarev

Load-shedding will remain suspended over Christmas, Eskom said on Friday. 

Due to consistent improvement in available generation capacity and the lower demand, as well as sufficient emergency reserves, load-shedding will remain suspended until next week Friday at 4pm,” the power utility said in a statement. 

The country last experienced load-shedding nine days ago. 

On Thursday, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa praised the “exceptionally good performance” of Eskom's units and said South Africa looked set to enjoy another Christmas without load-shedding. 

“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur,” Eskom said. 

TimesLIVE 

