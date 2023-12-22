South Africa

POLL | Do you think South Africa will make it to Christmas without load-shedding?

22 December 2023 - 12:12 By Rethabile Radebe
During a media briefing this week, the minister gave an update on the energy plan and said Eskom's units were performing 'exceptionally' well.
Image: Sunday Times

South Africans were surprised when electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the country would have a full supply of electricity for the foreseeable future.

During a media briefing earlier this week, he gave an update on the energy plan and said Eskom's units were performing “exceptionally” well.

There have been no scheduled blackouts for a week after Eskom suspended load-shedding last Thursday following “consistent improvement in available generating capacity”.

“During this period, we've seen an exceptionally good performance by these units outside the issues of reduced demand. What we've seen is the system has been healthy.

“The problem we have is the system is healthy in periods. So what we want to achieve is to ensure we maintain that consistency, that the system remains healthy,” he said.

South Africans have become apprehensive about believing the government because more often than not it makes U-turns on communication about suspending scheduled power cuts.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula came under fire when he backtracked on earlier remarks about load-shedding ending this month.

TimesLIVE

