84-year-old Limpopo rape victim escapes after assailant 'falls asleep'

An 84-year-old woman was raped at her home in Mookgophong in Limpopo, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night.
“Reports indicate the 84-year-old victim was asleep when the intruder gained access into her house through a window and raped her. The suspect allegedly fell asleep afterwards and the victim managed to escape and seek help from the neighbours. They promptly responded but the suspect managed to flee,” said Brig Hlulani Mashaba.
“Police and medical emergency services were alerted. The victim was transported to hospital.”
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe was appalled by the incident.
“This abhorrent incident does not reflect the values of our community and we vehemently denounce any form of violence, especially against vulnerable members of society. Our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of every resident remains unwavering,” she said.
“We urge anyone with information related to this crime to come forward and assist in the investigations.”
A case of rape and housebreaking was opened.
