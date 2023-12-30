South Africa

Ladysmith floods death toll reaches 21, four people still missing

30 December 2023 - 10:23 By TIMESLIVE
The death toll in the Christmas Eve flash floods on Ladysmith has increased to 21 and search teams continue to look for for more missing people.
The number of bodies recovered after flash floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on December 24 has risen to 21, police said on Saturday.

Police said KwaZulu-Natal emergency services, together with various government and private institutions, will continue the search and move further downstream on Saturday. Four people are still unaccounted for. 

“Police will provide further updates as and when new recoveries are made.” 

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube will visit the relatives of the victims on Saturday.

She will assess the damage caused by the floods and receive the latest updates to assess the impact of the province’s response.

She will also visit the Naughton family, which lost a father and a child, and the Msimango family at Roosboom which lost six family members.

Her office said affected families were still receiving disaster relief from the department, including bereavement support.

