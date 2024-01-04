South Africa

LISTEN | What the bones say about South Africa in 2024

04 January 2024 - 12:31
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin says load-shedding and the economic situation are not looking any better in 2024. File photo.
Astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin says load-shedding and the economic situation are not looking any better in 2024. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

An unexpected coalition, an election date, a new sports star. Astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin throws the bones to reveal what lies ahead for South Africa in 2024.

Listen to his forecast:

Last year he predicted a good sports year and so it was as South Africa shone internationally, with Banyana Banyana performing magnificently in the Fifa World Cup, the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup and the Proteas reaching the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Some things never change and Suskin says load-shedding and the economic situation are not looking any better in 2024.

Political parties will contest national and provincial government elections this year. He sees the elections being held on April 22 and 23 and despite the governing ANC saying it doesn’t want coalitions, Suskin sees an unexpected party forming part of government.

He said this year we will see a new star emerge who will carry South Africa's hopes to the Olympic Games in Paris.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin tells us what to expect in 2023

Astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin explains what South Africa can expect in the new year.
News
1 year ago

The year ahead: what the stars have in store for 2024

It's the year of planetary abundance: make sure you get yours
Lifestyle
6 days ago

New businesses and detox plans — Celebrities share their 2024 new year’s resolutions

"In 2024 I’m no longer a local artist," says Emtee.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Geologist arrested over R20m chrome stockpile South Africa
  3. US 'not seeing acts of genocide' in Gaza, State Dept says World
  4. WATCH | ‘Mbongeni Ngema was to create a production on my life before he died’: ... South Africa
  5. Blaze at Shelly Hotel & Spa finally contained after eight hours South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...