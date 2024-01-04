Last year he predicted a good sports year and so it was as South Africa shone internationally, with Banyana Banyana performing magnificently in the Fifa World Cup, the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup and the Proteas reaching the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Some things never change and Suskin says load-shedding and the economic situation are not looking any better in 2024.
Political parties will contest national and provincial government elections this year. He sees the elections being held on April 22 and 23 and despite the governing ANC saying it doesn’t want coalitions, Suskin sees an unexpected party forming part of government.
He said this year we will see a new star emerge who will carry South Africa's hopes to the Olympic Games in Paris.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | What the bones say about South Africa in 2024
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
An unexpected coalition, an election date, a new sports star. Astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin throws the bones to reveal what lies ahead for South Africa in 2024.
Listen to his forecast:
Last year he predicted a good sports year and so it was as South Africa shone internationally, with Banyana Banyana performing magnificently in the Fifa World Cup, the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup and the Proteas reaching the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Some things never change and Suskin says load-shedding and the economic situation are not looking any better in 2024.
Political parties will contest national and provincial government elections this year. He sees the elections being held on April 22 and 23 and despite the governing ANC saying it doesn’t want coalitions, Suskin sees an unexpected party forming part of government.
He said this year we will see a new star emerge who will carry South Africa's hopes to the Olympic Games in Paris.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
LISTEN | Astrologer and sangoma Rod Suskin tells us what to expect in 2023
The year ahead: what the stars have in store for 2024
New businesses and detox plans — Celebrities share their 2024 new year’s resolutions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos