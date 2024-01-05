South Africa

Pastor Pistorius? What’s next for Oscar after being freed from jail?

05 January 2024 - 09:13
Oscar Pistorius was released on parole on January 5 2024.
Oscar Pistorius was released on parole on January 5 2024. File image
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

Former Paralympian athlete and murderer Oscar Pistorius, who was released from prison on parole on Friday, found a renewed devotion to Christianity and led Bible studies with other inmates during his time behind bars, according to his family.

If reports by the British publications The Times UK and the Daily Mail are correct, Pistorius is considering studying to become a preacher.

What exactly does this mean?

According to Dr Peter Smuts from the Bible Institute of South Africa, becoming a preacher is not dependent on one subjective desire. He said there are processes to be followed.

Smuts said educational credentials would be factored in, such as if he could study at degree level.

“We wouldn't simply accept someone who comes out of prison. You need to get involved in the local church.

“He would need the approval of the local church and that's a process. It takes time, particularly having been in prison and being on parole.”

Smuts said he would also need to demonstrate over time that he is rehabilitated, that it is his calling and that he does have a gift and abilities. 

“Not anyone can preach. You might have the desire but you might not have the God-given ability.” 

To start a career in preaching, a candidate needs a sense of calling, financial backing and family support.

In Pistorius' case, he would need to show if he had been doing Bible studies while in prison. 

“After he is released the first thing he needs to do is to settle in the local church. Preachers typically function in a church context.

“He will need to demonstrate that God has called him to preach, he will need to develop his gifts and abilities in calling. It is not like getting a driver's licence. 'I want to become a driver'. It is not like that at all.”

He said it would also depend on whether the church would be willing to support and give Pistorius the necessary training.

“It depends on the church as well. Churches have varying degrees of training involved that they require.”

On Friday Pistorius was released from prison under strict conditions until the end of December 2029 before his parole falls away and he becomes a free man. It is believed he will stay with his uncle and aunt at their heavily guarded mansion in Waterkloof, Pretoria.

He was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, model and trained lawyer Reeva Steenkamp, who he shot four times while she cowered behind a locked bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013. 

TimesLIVE

