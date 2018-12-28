Oscar Pistorius: Feeding souls with Bible readings and vegetable garden

Former athlete Oscar Pistorius, who still has to serve at least five years behind bars for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, is trying to offer meaning and hope to fellow prisoners by sharing Christianity.

His father, Henke Pistorius, told The Times UK that Pistorius was finding new purpose by leading a Bible study and prayer group at Atteridgeville correctional centre in Pretoria.

They met once or twice a week, he said.

“Oscar leads the studies and is able to accommodate those who aren’t so familiar with the Bible to explain the meaning of all the verses.‚