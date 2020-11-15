Documentary Review
Outrageous omission gives 'The Trials of Oscar Pistorius' a bitter taste
This documentary series about the Paralympian and his crime is disappointingly one-sided
15 November 2020 - 00:02
Let's admit that ESPN's 30 for 30 sports documentary series is one of the consistently best pieces of in-depth sports reporting around. Let's also give kudos to director Daniel Gordon, whose work in sports documentaries has been rightly awarded and acclaimed.
Acknowledging these things makes it frustrating and perplexing that Gordon's four-part five-hour-and-40-minute documentary The Trials of Oscar Pistorius is so disappointingly one-sided, overawed with the tragic Icarus character at its centre and unwilling to do much more than tread well-explored territory in the service of trying, as so many have, to understand Pistorius...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.