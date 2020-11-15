Documentary Review

Outrageous omission gives 'The Trials of Oscar Pistorius' a bitter taste

This documentary series about the Paralympian and his crime is disappointingly one-sided

Let's admit that ESPN's 30 for 30 sports documentary series is one of the consistently best pieces of in-depth sports reporting around. Let's also give kudos to director Daniel Gordon, whose work in sports documentaries has been rightly awarded and acclaimed.



Acknowledging these things makes it frustrating and perplexing that Gordon's four-part five-hour-and-40-minute documentary The Trials of Oscar Pistorius is so disappointingly one-sided, overawed with the tragic Icarus character at its centre and unwilling to do much more than tread well-explored territory in the service of trying, as so many have, to understand Pistorius...