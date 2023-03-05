'He is a murderer. He should remain in jail'
All Reeva Steenkamp's parents want is for her murderer to admit he killed her in anger. Since Oscar Pistorius won't, Barry and June are against his parole. Liz McGregor, whose father's killer is also eligible for parole, asks whether those who do not admit to their crimes should be released into society
05 March 2023 - 00:01 By Liz McGregor
“I told Oscar directly that he had shot my daughter deliberately and he denied it. He stuck to his story that he thought it was an intruder. After all these years, we are still waiting for him to admit he did it in anger. That is all we wanted...
'He is a murderer. He should remain in jail'
All Reeva Steenkamp's parents want is for her murderer to admit he killed her in anger. Since Oscar Pistorius won't, Barry and June are against his parole. Liz McGregor, whose father's killer is also eligible for parole, asks whether those who do not admit to their crimes should be released into society
“I told Oscar directly that he had shot my daughter deliberately and he denied it. He stuck to his story that he thought it was an intruder. After all these years, we are still waiting for him to admit he did it in anger. That is all we wanted...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos