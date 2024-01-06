South Africa

Fisherman bitten trying to free ragged tooth shark from his fishing gear

NSRI takes angler to hospital after he accidentally caught a traumatised shark

06 January 2024 - 11:56 By TimesLIVE
A fisherman in Jeffreys Bay who accidentally caught a shark was badly bitten while trying to release it.
Image: Christian Vizl/Wildscreen Exchange

A fisherman in Jeffreys Bay who accidentally snagged a shark was badly bitten while trying to release the traumatised creature. 

The National Sea Rescue Institute confirmed the NSRI Jeffreys Bay duty crew received an urgent call some time after midday on Friday. They were called out to help a 62-year-old man who was bitten by a ragged tooth shark he had caught while fishing with a friend at Papiesfontein, northeast of Jeffreys Bay. 

The fisherman and his friend, who are from Plettenberg Bay, were fishing off the shoreline in preparation for an angling competition. He landed the shark, which he then tried to free from his fishing gear, but got bitten in the process. 

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said an ambulance was dispatched to the scene. The friend accompanying the fisherman had already applied tourniquets to his bleeding wounds. He had gashes in his hand and calf. 

“The man was transported to hospital by a Gardmed ambulance in a stable condition where ongoing medical treatment continues. He is expected to make a full recovery,” Lambinon said. 

TimesLIVE

