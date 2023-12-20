South Africa

Two Zambezi sharks rescued in Durban harbour

20 December 2023 - 17:27
Two Zambezi sharks were rescued after they were trapped in the dry dock in Durban harbour.
Two Zambezi sharks were rescued after they were trapped in the dry dock in Durban harbour.
Image: South African Association for Marine Biological Research

Two Zambezi sharks were rescued after they were trapped in the dry dock in Durban harbour.

The South African Association for Marine Biological Research said they were alerted to the situation by a Transnet employee who noticed a shark while draining the dry dock. 

uShaka Sea World lead aquarist Rob Kyle responded to the call on Sunday and found two Zambezi sharks.

A rescue team was assembled which included uShaka Sea World employees and Netcare 911 and Transnet staff.  

A decision was made to lower the water level to immobilise the sharks and a team “cautiously” slid a stretcher underneath the first shark and secured it to prevent it sliding out when it was lifted out of the dry dock. 

“Once the shark was lowered onto the topside of the dock, the uShaka Sea World veterinarian gave the shark a quick health check before it was measured and tagged with a spaghetti tag. The shark, which was a male, measured [tip to front of the tail] 220cm, which means it weighed just under 200kg,” said Kyle. 

The health inspection and tagging did not take more than a minute and the shark was carried a short distance to the edge of the quay, where it was released back into the harbour.  


 
Image: South African Association for Marine Biological Research

He said the procedure was repeated for the second shark, which was also a male but considerably smaller at 155cm.   

The procedure with the second shark also went smoothly and he swam off strongly after being released, he said.

“Both the animals had superficial abrasions and scuff marks on their bodies from rubbing on the bottom of the dock and bumping into the supports used to hold ships upright. None of the abrasions were deep enough to be of concern and it is expected both sharks will make a full recovery.”

One of the divers from uShaka who was part of the operation, Wesley Dalton, said the operation went well thanks to the combined efforts of all involved. 

It was normal for Zambezi sharks to swim around the area, he added.

TimesLIVE

