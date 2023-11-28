Dreaming of the sea? Here's 12 reasons why the South Coast beaches are best

In the middle of a heatwave, we probably don't have to point out to you that summer is here and the holidays are just around the corner. And if you haven't locked in your December plans yet, what are you waiting for?
Phelisa Mangcu, the CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), wants it known that the area's tourism establishments are “geared up and ready to welcome” you.
Known as the “Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom”, the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast starts 30 minutes south of Durban, stretching 120km from Scottburgh to Port Edward and inland to Harding. With a staggering 58 beaches, including several permanently managed Blue Flag beaches, sea-seekers are spoilt for choice.
Here, from the SCTIE, are just some of the coastal attributes that make the Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom a beach-holiday dream-come-true.
1. BLUE FLAG BEACHES
The recent announcement of the 2023/2024 Blue Flag Beaches positioned the KZN South Coast as having the highest number in the province. There are five Blue Flag Beaches with another seven attaining pilot status. Marina Beach has retained Blue Flag status for 22 consecutive years, while Trafalgar Beach has held its title for 12. This shows an international standard of conservation, health and safety.
2. TIDAL POOLS
Image: Supplied by SCTIE
There are 21 tidal pools on the KZN South Coast, providing bathers with protected conditions throughout the year. This also happens to be another KZN record — the highest number of tidal pools in the province.
3. SUBTROPICAL CLIMATE
The KZN South Coast’s beaches are not just beautiful to admire, the year-round subtropical climate and warm Indian Ocean mean visitors can swim throughout the year. There’s no better place to beat the heat this summer (or winter, spring and autumn).
4. SNORKELLING
Alongside the wonderful tidal pools, the KZN South Coast has a variety of natural rock pools on the shoreline which are ideal for snorkelling and discovering marine life. Visitors can wait until the tide is low before heading out with snorkelling gear and buckets and spades for the little ones.
5. GREEN CREDENTIALS
Aliwal Shoal, Protea Banks and Trafalgar are three Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) found on the KZN South Coast. As MPAs, marine life is protected through no-take zones and other restrictions to ensure marine biodiversity and protected ocean wilderness. Aliwal Shoal is also a “Hope Spot”, which is a critical space identified by NPO Mission Blue to raise awareness about ocean issues.
6. KITESURFING
Image: epicstockmedia / 123rf.com
Even when the wind picks up there’s still lots of fun to be had with kitesurfing, a top water sport in the region. Palm Beach in the south is a popular kitesurfing location when the southwesterly picks up.
7. DIVE SITES
In addition to being MPAs, Aliwal Shoal and Protea Banks are considered among the top scuba diving sites in the world. Aliwal Shoal has stunning fossilised sand dunes, shipwrecks and incredible shark sightings of ragged-tooth, tiger and blacktips. Protea Banks is home to seven shark species with huge schools of hammerhead and ragged-tooth sharks.
8. OCEAN SAFARIS
These waters are also renowned for sightings of humpback whales during their annual migration, either from one of the many whale watching decks on the KZN South Coast or by chartering a boat for a superb ocean safari. During winter, the planet’s greatest biomass migration — the Sardine Run — goes past the KZN South Coast, giving visitors a chance to view whales, dolphins, sharks and sea birds close by. Underwater ocean safaris to the top dive sites could include sightings of the highly endangered devil ray with a cleaning station discovered recently at Aliwal Shoal.
9. FISHING
Image: Supplied by SCTIE
The 120km coastal stretch from Scottburgh to Port Edward has several incredible fishing spots for every level of angler, no matter the skill or budget. The region caters to foreshore-based and deep-sea angling, with charter boats available.
10. SURFING
The KZN South Coast boasts some of the best point breaks in the world, making it a top destination for surfers year-round. The numerous beach breaks also make this the perfect spot to learn how to surf with instructors taking newbies onto the waves at Scottburgh and St Michael’s.
11. CAMPSITES
The KZN South Coast is also a budget-friendly destination, boasting award-winning campsites and caravan parks conveniently close to the beach.
12. COASTAL FORESTS
There are a number of coastal forests and incredible nature reserves, ideal for hiking, bird watching and relaxing with a picnic. There are also several established hikes, including the recently launched Beach-to-Beach Adventure Hike from Port Edward to St Michael’s beaches.
• Discover the best things to do and places to visit at the Visit KZN South Coast website.
