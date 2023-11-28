Travel

KwaZulu-Natal

Dreaming of the sea? Here's 12 reasons why the South Coast beaches are best

If you're still pondering where to spend the holidays, look no further than the ocean-side 'Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom'

28 November 2023 - 08:47 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The KZN South Coast has several fantastic snorkelling spots.
The KZN South Coast has several fantastic snorkelling spots.
Image: shalamov / 123rf.com

In the middle of a heatwave, we probably don't have to point out to you that summer is here and the holidays are just around the corner. And if you haven't locked in your December plans yet, what are you waiting for? 

Phelisa Mangcu, the CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), wants it known that the area's tourism establishments are “geared up and ready to welcome” you.

Known as the “Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom”, the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast starts 30 minutes south of Durban, stretching 120km from Scottburgh to Port Edward and inland to Harding. With a staggering 58 beaches, including several permanently managed Blue Flag beaches, sea-seekers are spoilt for choice. 

Here, from the SCTIE, are just some of the coastal attributes that make the Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom a beach-holiday dream-come-true.

1. BLUE FLAG BEACHES

The recent announcement of the 2023/2024 Blue Flag Beaches positioned the KZN South Coast as having the highest number in the province. There are five Blue Flag Beaches with another seven attaining pilot status. Marina Beach has retained Blue Flag status for 22 consecutive years, while Trafalgar Beach has held its title for 12. This shows an international standard of conservation, health and safety.

2. TIDAL POOLS

Margate tidal pool is one of 21 tidal pools on the KZN South Coast.
Margate tidal pool is one of 21 tidal pools on the KZN South Coast.
Image: Supplied by SCTIE

There are 21 tidal pools on the KZN South Coast, providing bathers with protected conditions throughout the year. This also happens to be another KZN record — the highest number of tidal pools in the province.

3. SUBTROPICAL CLIMATE

The KZN South Coast’s beaches are not just beautiful to admire, the year-round subtropical climate and warm Indian Ocean mean visitors can swim throughout the year. There’s no better place to beat the heat this summer (or winter, spring and autumn).

4. SNORKELLING

Alongside the wonderful tidal pools, the KZN South Coast has a variety of natural rock pools on the shoreline which are ideal for snorkelling and discovering marine life. Visitors can wait until the tide is low before heading out with snorkelling gear and buckets and spades for the little ones.

5. GREEN CREDENTIALS 

Aliwal Shoal, Protea Banks and Trafalgar are three Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) found on the KZN South Coast. As MPAs, marine life is protected through no-take zones and other restrictions to ensure marine biodiversity and protected ocean wilderness. Aliwal Shoal is also a “Hope Spot”, which is a critical space identified by NPO Mission Blue to raise awareness about ocean issues.

6. KITESURFING

Even when the wind picks up, there's fun to be had kitesurfing.
Even when the wind picks up, there's fun to be had kitesurfing.
Image: epicstockmedia / 123rf.com

Even when the wind picks up there’s still lots of fun to be had with kitesurfing, a top water sport in the region. Palm Beach in the south is a popular kitesurfing location when the southwesterly picks up.

7. DIVE SITES

In addition to being MPAs, Aliwal Shoal and Protea Banks are considered among the top scuba diving sites in the world. Aliwal Shoal has stunning fossilised sand dunes, shipwrecks and incredible shark sightings of ragged-tooth, tiger and blacktips. Protea Banks is home to seven shark species with huge schools of hammerhead and ragged-tooth sharks.

8. OCEAN SAFARIS     

These waters are also renowned for sightings of humpback whales during their annual migration, either from one of the many whale watching decks on the KZN South Coast or by chartering a boat for a superb ocean safari. During winter, the planet’s greatest biomass migration — the Sardine Run — goes past the KZN South Coast, giving visitors a chance to view whales, dolphins, sharks and sea birds close by. Underwater ocean safaris to the top dive sites could include sightings of the highly endangered devil ray with a cleaning station discovered recently at Aliwal Shoal.

9. FISHING

The 120km coastal stretch from Scottburgh to Port Edward has several incredible fishing spots for every level of angler.
The 120km coastal stretch from Scottburgh to Port Edward has several incredible fishing spots for every level of angler.
Image: Supplied by SCTIE

The 120km coastal stretch from Scottburgh to Port Edward has several incredible fishing spots for every level of angler, no matter the skill or budget. The region caters to foreshore-based and deep-sea angling, with charter boats available.

10. SURFING

The KZN South Coast boasts some of the best point breaks in the world, making it a top destination for surfers year-round. The numerous beach breaks also make this the perfect spot to learn how to surf with instructors taking newbies onto the waves at Scottburgh and St Michael’s.

11. CAMPSITES

The KZN South Coast is also a budget-friendly destination, boasting award-winning campsites and caravan parks conveniently close to the beach.

12. COASTAL FORESTS

There are a number of coastal forests and incredible nature reserves, ideal for hiking, bird watching and relaxing with a picnic. There are also several established hikes, including the recently launched Beach-to-Beach Adventure Hike from Port Edward to St Michael’s beaches.

Discover the best things to do and places to visit at the Visit KZN South Coast website

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How the KZN South Coast cured my snoring and saved my marriage

With a wife suffering sleepless nights, Sbu Mkwanazi selflessly scoured the Hibiscus Coast in an effort to end his nocturnal noisiness
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Get ghosted in a good way at this haunting Zululand inn

Ghost Mountain Inn, near Lake Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal, is the perfect base from which to explore the wonders of Zululand and the Elephant ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Live like a king and soothe your soul at Sala Beach House, Shaka's Rock, KZN

Sala means 'stay' in Zulu. And if you check into this stylish new boutique hotel on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, you'll want to do just that
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 2023 Porsche Cayenne S returns to top form Lifestyle
  2. Drives and dives: looking back at the year's releases Lifestyle
  3. Dreaming of the sea? Here's 12 reasons why the South Coast beaches are best Travel
  4. SPOTLIGHT | 'Napoleon' marches into cinemas; dreams come true in 'Wish' Lifestyle
  5. OPINION | Reigning queen on stage, style flop on red carpets: the fashion of ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...