South Africa

Traditional healer nabbed for toddler's kidnapping from Welkom mall

07 January 2024 - 10:27 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
This man will appear in court soon in connection with the kidnapping of a toddler in Thabong on Saturday.
This man will appear in court soon in connection with the kidnapping of a toddler in Thabong on Saturday.
Image: SAPS

A 21-month-old toddler was rescued and reunited with her family on Sunday after she was kidnapped from a mall in Thabong, Welkom, on Saturday. 

A traditional healer, 45, was arrested in Bronville in connection with the kidnapping.

The mother reported her daughter missing at Thabong police station on Saturday. 

“Video footage from the mall was obtained. A man was seen taking a child, climbing into a sedan with her and driving off from the mall,” police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said. 

He said police initiated a search and found the child inside a traditional healer's house in Extention 15 Hani Park, Bronville.

“The child was found safe and brought back to the parents on Sunday. A 45-year-old male was arrested for kidnapping and will appear soon in Welkom magistrate’s court.

Lejweleputswa district commissioner Maj-Gen Tholie Afonso urged parents to keep their children close to them while shopping and always know their whereabouts, even in the home. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Eastern Cape police searching for duo who allegedly raped three women, killing one

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for two men suspected of raping three women and murdering one of them.
News
2 days ago

Man who 'accidentally shot son' arrested for attempted murder

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Limpopo man arrested for rape of mentally challenged girl, 12

Police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl at Mathapo village in Limpopo on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Solidarity welcomes dismissal of 92 strikers at Gold One South Africa
  3. SAJBD slams government for using its name in ICJ application South Africa
  4. From multimillion-rand sponsorship deals to prison: Can Oscar Pistorius ... South Africa
  5. Fisherman bitten trying to free ragged tooth shark from his fishing gear South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...