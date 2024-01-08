WATCH LIVE | Peter Magubane memorial service

The life of renowned anti-apartheid activist and photographer Peter Magubane will be celebrated on Monday at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.
Magubane shed light on the everyday struggles of black South Africans for decades under apartheid. He died last Monday at the age of 91.
After joining Drum magazine in 1955, Magubane gained prominence as one of the few black photographers covering the repressive era.
One of his landmark images, taken a year later in a wealthy Johannesburg suburb, showed a white girl sitting on a bench with a sign reading “Europeans Only” while a black worker sat behind her combing her hair.
Peter Magubane memorial service
