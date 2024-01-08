South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Peter Magubane memorial service

08 January 2024 - 14:11 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The life of renowned anti-apartheid activist and photographer Peter Magubane will be celebrated on Monday at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

Magubane shed light on the everyday struggles of black South Africans for decades under apartheid. He died last Monday at the age of 91.

After joining Drum magazine in 1955, Magubane gained prominence as one of the few black photographers covering the repressive era.

One of his landmark images, taken a year later in a wealthy Johannesburg suburb, showed a white girl sitting on a bench with a sign reading “Europeans Only” while a black worker sat behind her combing her hair.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

MATHATHA TSEDU | Peter Magubane was a South African freedom fighter who found his space in the wheel of struggle

Bra Peter Magubane is gone. With that passing, a chapter of revolutionary media players who were guerrillas with cameras, notebooks and pens is ...
Ideas
5 days ago

5 things to know about Peter Magubane’s photography

From hiding cameras in loaves of bread to photographing sunsets, here are five facts about the late icon's love for photography
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Nelson Mandela Foundation mourns death of Peter Magubane

The Nelson Mandela Foundation says it will always value Peter Magubane’s body of work which carried great historical and artistic significance.
News
5 days ago

Peter Magubane, photographer who documented apartheid, dies aged 91

Peter Magubane, the renowned artist-photographer who shed light on the everyday struggles of black South Africans for decades under apartheid, died ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Solidarity welcomes dismissal of 92 strikers at Gold One South Africa
  3. Australia bans Nazi salute and public display of terror group symbols World
  4. Boeing checks hit paperwork snag, US investigators search for missing part World
  5. Man who 'accidentally shot son' arrested for attempted murder South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...