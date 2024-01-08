South Africa

Woman shot dead at municipal parking lot in Cape Town

08 January 2024 - 14:32 By Kim Swartz
A woman was shot dead by a gunman in the parking lot of the municipal offices in Strand on Monday. File photo.
Image: SAPS

A gunman pulled out two guns and opened fire on a woman motorist in Strand, Cape Town, on Monday , killing her.

The 41-year-old victim was in a silver Toyota Fortuner in the parking lot of the municipal offices, police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said.

She was shot multiple times at around 8.15am through the driver's side window.

“The suspect then walked away and got into a white Opel Astra and drove off. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” said Van Wyk.

The motive behind the incident is under investigation.

Councillor Chantal Cerfontein said in a statement the building would be closed for the remainder of the day and advised tenants to vacate the building.

“The area is cordoned off and SAPS is continuing their investigation. It is, therefore, an active crime scene and staff and members of the public are requested to avoid the area in front of the building.”

“Operations at the Strand municipal building will commence again tomorrow, Tuesday January 9,” said Cerfontein. 

TimesLIVE

