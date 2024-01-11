South Africa

Repairs under way in Joburg CBD after last year's gas explosion

11 January 2024 - 14:52
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street in Johannesburg's CBD after an explosion last year.
Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street in Johannesburg's CBD after an explosion last year.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The City of Johannesburg has started repairs on Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree) in the CBD after the devastating gas explosion last year.

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said on Thursday efforts to rehabilitate the street and implement a public environment upgrade in the area are under way.

A contractor has been appointed to excavate and remove the rubble and damaged infrastructure, demolish and remove the service tunnels and construct and replace the tunnels and infrastructure.

LISTEN | Repairs to Lilian Ngoyi gas blast site in CBD set for December completion

The City of Johannesburg allocated R196m to the repairs of Lillian Ngoyi Street, formerly Bree, after last year's gas blast.
News
3 hours ago

Modern health and safety measures to mitigate the risk of similar disasters in future will be installed. This includes gas, heat, smoke detection and ventilation systems, he said. 

Earlier, Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink said the estimated cost for repairs was R178m but that might change once the municipality received the detailed designs for the entire project.  

Gwamanda said: “Our intentions are to create a safe and conducive environment for economic activity, formal and informal, with ease of passage and movement of people into and through Lillian Ngoyi.

“The focus is also to ensure we integrate economic development, healthy public environment operations such as ablution facilities, food processing services and precinct operations and maintenance services.”

The explosion caused the road to cave in and left a huge gash in the tarmac. One person was confirmed dead after he was found under a vehicle that had been hurled into the air during the explosion. 

TimesLIVE

RELATED ARTICLES:

Egoli Gas to put extra measures in place to ensure no fires on its lines

Egoli Gas says there was an isolated fire on one of its gas lines on the corners of Bertha and De Korte streets in Braamfontein on Tuesday afternoon.
News
4 months ago

TONY LEON | Maladministration and infrastructural neglect at the core of Joburg fire tragedy

City and government officials have blamed NGOs, apartheid and illegal immigrants for the tragic fire in Joburg’s CBD but not themselves ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago

Worldwide interest in Joburg CBD explosion from cities, engineers

The methane gas which caused an explosion on Lilian Ngoyi (formerly Bree) Street in the Johannesburg CBD about two weeks ago may have originated from ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Ngizwe Mchunu renews attack on Malema as EFF woos KZN voters South Africa
  3. Five arrested, including four parolees, after cop shot in North West South Africa
  4. Low turnout of workers at Bafokeng mine after festive season break South Africa
  5. No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...