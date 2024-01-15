South Africa

City Power makes it easier to report lengthy outages with new toll-free line

15 January 2024 - 17:29 By TimesLIVE
City Power is set to launch a toll-free line for lengthy outages. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

City Power is making it easier for residents to log calls for lengthy power outages and supply interruptions with the launch of a dedicated toll-free line.

The line will be operational from Tuesday and used for “escalating power supply interruptions exceeding a period of 24 hours for individual calls and four hours for area outages”, according to the entity’s Isaac Mangena.

“The new toll-free line is part of the power utility’s efforts to ensure effective and efficient supply interruption resolution and communication to customers. It will operate daily between 6am and 6pm and serves as an escalation platform which will handle enquiries on prolonged supply interruptions.

“Customers may also use this platform to escalate street light outages after seven days after reporting the fault. When calling the toll-free line, customers are advised to have their reference numbers handy to avoid spending more time on the call,” he said.

The number is 0800-003-156.

TimesLIVE

