Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) on Monday called off its search for Nomsa Zulu, who was swept away during flooding in Sunninghill 10 days ago.
Johannesburg EMS said its aquatic team, police, Gauteng traffic police and other search teams carried out an intensive search for Zulu but it had yielded no results.
“After at least five days in water, the body of a drowned person is expected to surface. If it does not surface, it is suspected the body is immersed in sand or debris,” said EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo.
“The worst-case scenario could be that the body floated to a nearby river outside Johannesburg's jurisdiction. EMS has requested the neighbouring municipality to be on the lookout for the body.
“EMS has since handed the case to SAPS to continue the investigation.”
An eyewitness reported to Douglasdale police that he had seen Zulu's car being swept into the Juskei River after she drove through a pool of water at the intersection of Witkoppen and Rivonia roads following a flash flood.
Zulu's car was later found but she was not in the vehicle.
TimesLIVE Premium spoke to her family who described the agonising wait for news.
Joburg EMS has extended its sympathies to Zulu's family.
Joburg EMS calls off search for woman swept away in Sunninghill during floods two weeks ago
Image: Supplied
