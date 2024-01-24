Clarens becomes SA’s first ‘smart town’ as it manages load demand during power cuts

The town of Clarens in the Free State has become the first in the country where residents manage their own electricity demand during load-shedding.

This was revealed by Eskom in a statement released on Tuesday.

The power utility said: “The arts town has become the first town in the country where residents are now equipped to manage their own load through load curtailment.

“As Clarens is already gearing up for smart city initiatives with smart metering and electrical vehicle charging stations already installed, as well as a well-diverse spread of small-scale embedded generators (SSEGS), Eskom was eager to help residents in the evolution from an art town to a smart town.”

Explaining how it would work, Eskom said during curtailment stages 1-4, “co-operating customers are required to reduce demand by 10% to 20%.