Business Times

North West ‘ideal’ for battery storage project

IPP Office struggles with grid challenges as it opens up bidding process for new projects

21 January 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

North West province has been identified as the ideal location for the second battery storage projects bid window, as three energy procurement programmes get into full swing with plans to introduce back-up in the next round to deal with the challenges that come with grid capacity...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Bid window 7 taking on ‘reserve bidders’ to secure grid capacity News
  2. NEWSMAKER | IRP 2023 needs drastic rethink, says Busa’s Happy Khambule Business
  3. South Africa still needs coal-fired power, says Ramokgopa Business
  4. Ramokgopa can't predict 2024 load-shedding outlook as Eskom system remains ... South Africa
  5. Eskom must burn coal better, for longer — IRP Business
  6. Power plan points to need for massive plant build South Africa

Most read

  1. Momentum Metropolitan named Top Employer again Business
  2. Transnet to receive R47bn support package from National Treasury Business
  3. R500m headache for Tongaat buyer Vision Business
  4. South Africa still needs coal-fired power, says Ramokgopa Business
  5. MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Academia can provide a fulfilling and useful life Careers

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted