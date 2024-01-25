South Africa

Parliament still to set a date for Hlophe’s impeachment, but ConCourt application could halt his removal

25 January 2024 - 21:01
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s gross misconduct finding related to a 2008 complaint made by all then justices of the Constitutional Court that he had sought to influence the outcome of a judgment, then pending before their court, connected to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s gross misconduct finding related to a 2008 complaint made by all then justices of the Constitutional Court that he had sought to influence the outcome of a judgment, then pending before their court, connected to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Trevor Samson

Freedom Under Law (FUL) is pushing the National Assembly to set a date for the impeachment vote against suspended judges John Hlophe and Nkola Motata, but Hlophe's removal is likely to be halted by his application to the Constitutional Court to declare the motion unlawful.

In a letter sent this week through lawyer Vlad Movshovich, FUL said there was an “inordinate and unacceptable delay” in finalising the matter, despite the two judges being found guilty of gross misconduct of “the gravest kind”.

“Our client thus respectfully requests the speaker and the committee chair to schedule these votes without any further delay and communicate the scheduling as a matter of urgency,” said Movshovich in a letter to parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services and National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Responding on Thursday afternoon, the secretary of the National Assembly, Masibulele Xaso, said the reports on the judicial officers were adopted in November. 

Xaso said they were published in the announcements, tablings and committee reports document on December 6 last year, when the last National Assembly sitting was held.

Another impeachment blow for Hlophe as JSC rules on second tribunal

The Judicial Service Commission has decided that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe should face a second judicial conduct tribunal for ...
News
1 month ago

“The National Assembly programme committee — the structure responsible for the programme of the house — will convene on February 1 to discuss the scheduling of business for the forthcoming period, including this matter,” Xaso said.

But the vote against Hlophe could come to a halt should the Constitutional Court grant an application made on December 18, requesting the apex court to set aside and declare unlawful the steps taken by the National Assembly against him. Hlophe said in the application that his removal, as recommended by the Judicial Service Commission, was without constitutional precedent.

Hlophe further stated that the National Assembly should first hear his case and consider his evidence before relying on the JSC.

Hlophe's attorney, Barnabas Xulu, told TimesLIVE that the Constitutional Court was yet to rule on Hlophe's application as it had only recently started distributing the motion to all parties involved. He said until the court takes a decision, no voting against Hlophe can happen.

“Every political party in parliament has to be served, and I think that process was finalised this week. However, the vote cannot continue. It would be unbecoming of parliament when they know there is a matter pending against them in court.”

Should parliament continue to proceed with the vote, this will be halted once the Constitutional Court hands Hlophe and his legal team a case number.

“We will ask the National Assembly to give us an undertaking that they are not going to proceed with the impeachment vote pending the outcome,” Xulu said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Parliament defers vote on removal of judges Hlophe, Motata to January

Parliament has deferred the removal of judges John Hlophe and Nkola Motata from judicial office to the new year because it doesn’t have a venue for a ...
Politics
1 month ago

Parliament's justice committee recommends Hlophe, Motata removal

Parliament’s justice portfolio committee will recommend to the National Assembly to remove suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe and ...
Politics
2 months ago

It’s a start, not the end, say Hlophe’s lawyers as they vow to fight his removal by parliament

Hlophe and his legal counsel feel the politicians approached the matter with a predetermined outcome in mind
News
2 months ago

JSC clears Goliath of gross misconduct in her dispute with Hlophe

Hlophe, on the other hand, faces another judicial conduct tribunal for Goliath’s complaint against him
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Revelations in Meyiwa trial: Kelly Khumalo wanted Meyiwa dead South Africa
  2. Well-known Helderberg wildlife rescuer Rico Pentz dies of cobra bite South Africa
  3. 'Kelly Khumalo gave order to kill Senzo Meyiwa', lead investigator's statement ... South Africa
  4. Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of ... South Africa
  5. Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail South Africa

Latest Videos

Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge
Woman survives nearly 15 hours on top of submerged car in California amid ...