South Africa

Principal arrested for murder of Limpopo education official, bringing total number of arrests to 5

25 January 2024 - 07:36
Mologadi Mehlape is one of five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of her father, Malekutu Johannes Mehlape.
Image: Facebook

A 49-year-old school principal and a 42-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the murder of Limpopo department of education official Dr Johannes Mehlape.

Mehlape, 56, was fatally shot at his home in Mankweng Zone 1 in Polokwane on December 28.

This brings to five the number of suspects arrested for the murder, who include the victim's daughter. 

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the two latest suspects were arrested separately on Wednesday by police investigators and private security companies. 

“The principal was arrested at Moremadi Park after the warrant of arrest was issued. Then, positive leads resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old man, who was found in his hiding spot at Mahwelereng Zone 1.

“He was found in possession of ammunition and a 9mm firearm with the serial number filed off. Preliminary investigations revealed the recovered firearm was used during the murder of Dr Mehlape,” Ledwaba said. 

He added the two suspects will appear in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Thursday alongside their three alleged accomplices, Hlolofelo Mogotlane, 33, Tshepo Ranoto, 34 and Mologadi Mehlape, 28, for formal bail applications. The accused are facing charges of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. 

In the past weeks, the [other] three suspects were arrested separately in Mankweng and Zebediela by a team of investigators, including the provincial tracking team, provincial murder and robbery members, as well as private security companies,” he said. 

Ledwaba said during the arrest, a double cab Ford Ranger, which was allegedly used in the crime, was confiscated. 

He said Mehlape's daughter had initially told police she was ambushed when she returned home and forced inside the house. “The suspects demanded to know the whereabouts of Mehlape and robbed one of two people they had rounded up inside,” said Ledwaba. 

The armed suspects allegedly combed the house, found Mehlape and demanded cash. After he gave them cash, they allegedly shot him and fled from the scene.

“The police investigations are still ongoing and more arrests are expected,” he said.

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers praised the investigating team for working relentlessly and arresting more suspects. 

