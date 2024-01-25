Lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda continues his testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
There was drama in court on Wednesday when Gininda revealed allegations by two of the accused that Meyiwa's then-partner Kelly Khumalo was behind his murder.
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
