South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

25 January 2024 - 10:23 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda continues his testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

There was drama in court on Wednesday when Gininda revealed allegations by two of the accused that Meyiwa's then-partner Kelly Khumalo was behind his murder.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

'Kelly Khumalo gave order to kill Senzo Meyiwa', lead investigator's statement reveals

Singer Kelly Khumalo has been implicated as the person who allegedly gave instructions to kill her then-boyfriend and father of her child Senzo ...
News
23 hours ago

Dispute over dockets in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial hit a slight delay on Tuesday due to a dispute between the state and defence over dockets involving ...
News
2 days ago

'Utter disbelief' — Mzansi reacts to Kelly Khumalo allegedly ordering hit on Senzo Meyiwa

"Today they up defending her, saying she had no motive killing father of her child," writes an X user.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Bongani Ntanzi's detention in spotlight as defence quizzes Senzo Meyiwa investigating officer

Bongani Ntanzi’s lawyer says they will argue he was illegally detained when he was not released after the decision was made not to enrol the ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Revelations in Meyiwa trial: Kelly Khumalo wanted Meyiwa dead South Africa
  2. Well-known Helderberg wildlife rescuer Rico Pentz dies of cobra bite South Africa
  3. 'Kelly Khumalo gave order to kill Senzo Meyiwa', lead investigator's statement ... South Africa
  4. Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of ... South Africa
  5. Notorious Cape Town drug dealer Fadwaan 'Vet' Murphy handed 18 years in jail South Africa

Latest Videos

Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge
Woman survives nearly 15 hours on top of submerged car in California amid ...