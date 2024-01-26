South Africa

Time now ripe for negotiations on two-state solution in Israel: Pandor

26 January 2024 - 16:53
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
International relations minister Naledi Pandor says she is proud of South Africa for putting up a fight for Palestinian civilians. File photo.
International relations minister Naledi Pandor says she is proud of South Africa for putting up a fight for Palestinian civilians. File photo.
Image: DIRCO/X

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says after the International Court of Justice order on Friday on the conflict in Gaza, South Africa's hope is that a process to discuss a two-state solution in Israel begins in earnest.

Pandor was speaking outside the ICJ in The Hague on Friday after the court made a series of interim orders against Israel. These include that Israel take measures “to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and to prevent inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians in Gaza as a group”.

Pandor said a clear signal had been sent by the court and it was now a test for the government and people of Israel whether they would respect international law.

“If Israel acts in accord with it, I think the implications are for a future hopeful world. Should it not, we are opening up room for all abusers in many conflicts throughout the world and I think we will be setting a terrible precedent. So what all of us should do is to call on Israel to act in terms of the decision.” 

She thanked the judges for dealing with South Africa's application expeditiously, given the urgency to protect innocent civilians in Palestine and ensure the harm South Africa referred to in the case it brought before the court is addressed and people’s lives are saved.

“The saving of lives is not merely with respect to having a ceasefire, it is to ensure humanitarian aid is provided to those who need support as well as ensuring that Israel, which is the occupier and administrator in Palestine, provides the necessary basic services that the residents of Gaza and the West Bank require.”

She said South Africa brought the case as it could not stand by idly and observe the killing of thousands of Palestinian civilians who had no role in the “awful act” of hostage-taking and killing perpetrated by Hamas. 

 “We agree entirely with judges that Hamas should release the hostages they are holding. We also, in our various engagements with our partners internationally, believe the moment is now ripe for there to be negotiations for a two-state solution to end this conflict decisively.”

Pandor said South Africa stood with the people of Palestine and they should never give up hope.

“South Africa got over the apartheid oppression. They will overcome.” 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

ICJ tells Israel to ensure immediate humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza

Israel must submit a report to the court on all measures that have been taken to give effect to its order within a month of the date of the order. ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Ronald Lamola: South Africa hopes Israel will comply with ICJ order

Nelson Mandela would be smiling in his grave at Friday's ICJ judgment, says justice minister.
Politics
1 hour ago

WATCH | World court orders Israel to take measures to prevent and punish incitement of genocide in Gaza

The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in its war in Gaza ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Ceasefire inherent in ICJ ruling, says Pandor, while Netanyahu says Israel respects law but rejects genocide claims

Israel will have to halt fighting in the besieged Gaza strip if it wants to adhere to the orders of the International Court of Justice, minister of ...
Politics
1 hour ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Doctor scores payback from insurance broker after Land Cruiser theft Consumer Live
  2. Netanyahu talks tough ahead of court ruling on SA's case against Israel South Africa
  3. 'Empty planes to Joburg': Israel's El Al airline to suspend South Africa route South Africa
  4. Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of ... South Africa
  5. Enoch Godongwana bribe claims are ‘unlawful, spurious’, court finds South Africa

Latest Videos

ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of ...
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’