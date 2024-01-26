Time now ripe for negotiations on two-state solution in Israel: Pandor

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says after the International Court of Justice order on Friday on the conflict in Gaza, South Africa's hope is that a process to discuss a two-state solution in Israel begins in earnest.
Pandor was speaking outside the ICJ in The Hague on Friday after the court made a series of interim orders against Israel. These include that Israel take measures “to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and to prevent inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians in Gaza as a group”.
Pandor said a clear signal had been sent by the court and it was now a test for the government and people of Israel whether they would respect international law.
“If Israel acts in accord with it, I think the implications are for a future hopeful world. Should it not, we are opening up room for all abusers in many conflicts throughout the world and I think we will be setting a terrible precedent. So what all of us should do is to call on Israel to act in terms of the decision.”
She thanked the judges for dealing with South Africa's application expeditiously, given the urgency to protect innocent civilians in Palestine and ensure the harm South Africa referred to in the case it brought before the court is addressed and people’s lives are saved.
“The saving of lives is not merely with respect to having a ceasefire, it is to ensure humanitarian aid is provided to those who need support as well as ensuring that Israel, which is the occupier and administrator in Palestine, provides the necessary basic services that the residents of Gaza and the West Bank require.”
She said South Africa brought the case as it could not stand by idly and observe the killing of thousands of Palestinian civilians who had no role in the “awful act” of hostage-taking and killing perpetrated by Hamas.
“We agree entirely with judges that Hamas should release the hostages they are holding. We also, in our various engagements with our partners internationally, believe the moment is now ripe for there to be negotiations for a two-state solution to end this conflict decisively.”
Pandor said South Africa stood with the people of Palestine and they should never give up hope.
“South Africa got over the apartheid oppression. They will overcome.”
