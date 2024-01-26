Lamola also told Reuters on the sidelines of a gathering of the governing ANC South Africa's liberation hero Nelson Mandela would be smiling in his grave at Friday's ICJ judgment.
Ronald Lamola: South Africa hopes Israel will comply with ICJ order
'Madiba would be smiling in his grave'
South Africa hopes Israel will comply with Friday's International Court of Justice (ICJ) order that it take steps to prevent acts of genocide as it wages war against Hamas militants in Gaza, justice minister Ronald Lamola said in an interview.
The ICJ ruled in favour of South Africa's request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its war against Hamas in Gaza, but it stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.
Lamola also told Reuters on the sidelines of a gathering of the governing ANC South Africa's liberation hero Nelson Mandela would be smiling in his grave at Friday's ICJ judgment.
The ANC has long defended the Palestinian cause, a relationship forged when its struggle against oppressive white-minority rule was cheered on by Yasser Arafat's PLO.
The ANC has likened Israel's actions to its struggle against apartheid, a comparison rejected by Israel.
