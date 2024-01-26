Politics

Ronald Lamola: South Africa hopes Israel will comply with ICJ order

'Madiba would be smiling in his grave'

26 January 2024 - 16:27 By Reuters
Justice minister Ronald Lamola at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, when South Africa presented its case earlier this month. File photo.
Image: THILO SCHMUELGEN/Reuters

South Africa hopes Israel will comply with Friday's International Court of Justice (ICJ) order that it take steps to prevent acts of genocide as it wages war against Hamas militants in Gaza, justice minister Ronald Lamola said in an interview.

The ICJ ruled in favour of South Africa's request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its war against Hamas in Gaza, but it stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Lamola also told Reuters on the sidelines of a gathering of the governing ANC South Africa's liberation hero Nelson Mandela would be smiling in his grave at Friday's ICJ judgment.

The ANC has long defended the Palestinian cause, a relationship forged when its struggle against oppressive white-minority rule was cheered on by Yasser Arafat's PLO.

The ANC has likened Israel's actions to its struggle against apartheid, a comparison rejected by Israel.

Reuters

MORE:

ICJ tells Israel to ensure immediate humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza

Israel must submit a report to the court on all measures that have been taken to give effect to its order within a month of the date of the order. ...
ICJ recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide

The UN's top court said on Friday that at least some rights sought by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel's war in Gaza are plausible.
WATCH | World court orders Israel to take measures to prevent and punish incitement of genocide in Gaza

The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in its war in Gaza ...
'Decisive victory for international rule of law': South Africa welcomes world court order on war in Gaza

South Africa says it hopes Israel will not act to frustrate the application of this order, as it has publicly threatened to do, but that it will ...
Ceasefire inherent in ICJ ruling, says Pandor, while Netanyahu says Israel respects law but rejects genocide claims

Israel will have to halt fighting in the besieged Gaza strip if it wants to adhere to the orders of the International Court of Justice, minister of ...
