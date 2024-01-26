South Africa

Usindiso fire: Arson suspect has made second confession

26 January 2024 - 07:52 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A total of 76 people were killed when a building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg was engulfed by fire on August 31 2023. File photo.
A total of 76 people were killed when a building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg was engulfed by fire on August 31 2023. File photo.
Image: THULANI MBELE

The Marshalltown resident who confessed to starting the fire that killed 76 people in Johannesburg's inner-city last year has made a second admission of guilt, this time to a magistrate.

Sthembiso Lawrence Mdlalose made his first appearance at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday on one count of arson, 76 counts of murder and 86 counts of attempted murder.

On Tuesday he made his first confession at the commission of inquiry led by justice Sisi Khampepe into the cause of the fire at the Usindiso building. He was arrested  later that day.

Phindi Mjonondwane, Gauteng National Prosecuting authority spokesperson,aid he "adduced a confession before a magistrate on Wednesday.

"The case has been postponed to February 2 for profiling of the accused in preparation for a formal bail hearing," she said. 

Mdlalose is believed to be 31 years old, she said, as opposed to earlier statements by police that he is 29.

He claimed at the inquiry that he had beaten and strangled another resident while high on drugs at the behest of a drug lord. He poured petrol on the body and started a fire to cover up the murder. This rapidly spread, leading to the inferno which devastated the building on August 31.

The apartment block on the corner Delvers and Albert streets was owned by the City of Johannesburg and served as a shelter for abused women and children known as Usindiso. However, the building was taken over by illegal landlords who charged residents more than R1,000 a month for accommodation with no basic services.

Firefighters responding to the blaze battled to gain access to the building as routes were either blocked or sealed off using a unsuitable materials. The building had no fire extinguishers or fire hoses. Some of staircases were blocked and converted into makeshift rooms.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Usindiso building to be demolished, new development will go in its place

Residents and workers nearby report ‘nyaope boys’ hollowing out the now-uninhabitable structure
News
15 hours ago

Suspect linked to Usindiso fire makes first court appearance

The man accused of starting the fire in Marshalltown which killed 76 people in August last year made his first appearance in the Johannesburg ...
News
23 hours ago

Father gives heart-wrenching account of how he lost his toddler in the Usindiso blaze

The tragedy has since been characterised as one of Africa’s deadliest fires
News
2 days ago

Family finally gets remains of Usindiso fire victim five months after the blaze

On Thursday the commission of inquiry into the fire heard that there were still 11 bodies that are unidentified
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Netanyahu talks tough ahead of court ruling on SA's case against Israel South Africa
  2. Woman sentenced to jail for blocking ex from seeing his child in contempt of ... South Africa
  3. Mpumalanga mine manager fatally shot South Africa
  4. Who are the veteran South African and Israeli judges hearing the Gaza genocide ... World
  5. POLL | Should police charge Kelly Khumalo based on latest revelations? South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's case against Israel: ICJ to deliver its verdict on provisional ...
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge