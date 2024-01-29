South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Commission of Inquiry into Usindiso building fire

29 January 2024
Courtesy of SABC News

The Commission of Inquiry into the Usindiso building fire will continue hearings on Monday. 

Last week the commission heard that the confession by a witness that he allegedly started the deadly fire that led to the deaths of 76 people in the Johannesburg CBD building in August has caused some survivors to relive the trauma.

On Thursday, Sthembiso Lawrence Mdlalose made his first appearance at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on one count of arson, 76 counts of murder and 86 counts of attempted murder.

This after he had confessed at the commission, chaired by judge Sisi Khampepe, that he started the deadly fire to conceal evidence after he killed someone.

