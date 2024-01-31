South Africa

Defence asks investigator in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial about lawyer's cop past

31 January 2024 - 15:15
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the high court in Pretoria. File image.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial Brig Bongani Gininda says he did not meet Ntokozo Mjiyako before the trial, though the attorney had previously worked for the police.

Mjiyako's CV states he was a captain working in legal support roles in the transnational commercial crimes and crime intelligence units between 2010 and 2016. In 2020, he represented one of the five accused at their first appearance in the Boksburg magistrate's court after their arrest for Meyiwa's October 2014 murder in Vosloorus.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, on Wednesday wrapped up her cross-examination in a trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of confession statements made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi.

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
6 hours ago

Mshololo again raised Ntanzi's representation by Mjiyako. She questioned Gininda on his knowledge about Mjiyako being a former SAPS member. Here is a summary of their exchange:

Mshololo: “Do you know that Mjiyako had been a member of SAPS up until 2016?”

Gininda: “No, I wouldn't know. We didn't discuss that. We were not acquaintances and I never worked with him. If he was in the police, I certainly didn't come across him or interact with him in any matter.”

Mshololo: “In this matter, when you were investigating, you testified you were working with the crime intelligence unit. Mjiyako was working in the crime intelligence unit, you didn't know that?”

Gininda: “No, I didn't know, I have never worked with him. If he was in the police I have never come across him, that was my first time.”

TimesLIVE

