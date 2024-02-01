South Africa

City Power technician found unharmed after alleged hijacking

01 February 2024 - 15:38
A City Power employee who was allegedly hijacked and kidnapped in Lenasia South Ext 4 on Wednesday has been found and is unharmed. File photo.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana

City Power has confirmed its employee who was allegedly hijacked on Wednesday in Lenasia Ext 4 while a team of technicians were busy on site has been found. 

The entity said the two colleagues he was with were receiving counselling. “The technician has been found and is unharmed,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

A team was attacked by a group of armed criminals who hijacked their white Toyota Hilux GD6. The entity said it could not divulge more details surrounding the matter as it was now a case handled by the police.

Mangena said initial reports suggested, due to the confusion and panic caused by the distressing events, that the employee was kidnapped. “The two technicians presumed that their colleague was taken by the hijackers as they could not locate him after the incident.”

He added that the vehicle was found in Lawley, Kokotela settlement, at midnight.

City Power technician missing after being hijacked, kidnapped in Lenasia

City Power says one of its employees was hijacked and kidnapped on Wednesday in Lenasia Ext 4 while a team of technicians were busy on site.
1 day ago

“It has been badly stripped. City Power would like to thank the community of Lenasia South Ext 4 for the partnership while resolving this issue.

“The battle against such criminal acts can be won when communities join forces with City Power and law enforcement agencies. The local energy supplier appeals to communities to continue with this partnership until perpetrators of this horrendous crime are brought to book,” said Mangena. 

The utility appealed to anyone with information that can assist in the arrest of those responsible to contact the local police or call City Power Risk Control on 011-490-7900, 011-490-7911. Alternatively, City Power's anonymous line is 0800-00-25-87.

