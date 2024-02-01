South Africa

Stage 3 load-shedding in force ‘until further notice’

01 February 2024 - 07:16 By TImesLIVE
Stage 3 load-shedding has been implemented until further notice, according to Eskom. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/ mushroomsartthree

Eskom has implemented stage 3 load-shedding until further notice, the utility announced on Wednesday.

South Africans have had a mix of stages 2 and 3 load-shedding since Monday and stage 1 over the weekend.

The country enjoyed a brief respite during daytime on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week when power cuts were suspended until 4pm.

“Due to the need to replenish emergency reserves and insufficient available generation capacity, stage 3 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until further notice.

“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur,” the utility said in a statement.

TimesLIVE

