South Africa

Women rescued, suspects held on sex trafficking and kidnapping charges

01 February 2024 - 15:32
Police arrested six suspects in Mayfair on suspicion of human trafficking and kidnapping.
Image: Supplied

Two Indian women aged between 20 and 24, who were allegedly enticed to the country with false promises of employment, were rescued when police arrested six suspects on Wednesday. 

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team consisting of various units within the police arrested the suspects in Mayfair, Johannesburg, on suspicion of human trafficking and kidnapping..

She said the team received information about a Johannesburg-based human trafficking network preying on Indian women.

“The women were allegedly enticed to the country with false promises of employment. Upon arrival they were kept against their will and offered to clients, leading to sexual encounters,” she said. 

Police seized an array of cellphones, passports and cash at an address in Mayfair.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday to face charges of human trafficking, sex trafficking, kidnapping and extortion.

TimesLIVE

