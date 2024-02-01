Two Indian women aged between 20 and 24, who were allegedly enticed to the country with false promises of employment, were rescued when police arrested six suspects on Wednesday.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team consisting of various units within the police arrested the suspects in Mayfair, Johannesburg, on suspicion of human trafficking and kidnapping..
She said the team received information about a Johannesburg-based human trafficking network preying on Indian women.
“The women were allegedly enticed to the country with false promises of employment. Upon arrival they were kept against their will and offered to clients, leading to sexual encounters,” she said.
Police seized an array of cellphones, passports and cash at an address in Mayfair.
The suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday to face charges of human trafficking, sex trafficking, kidnapping and extortion.
TimesLIVE
Women rescued, suspects held on sex trafficking and kidnapping charges
Image: Supplied
Two Indian women aged between 20 and 24, who were allegedly enticed to the country with false promises of employment, were rescued when police arrested six suspects on Wednesday.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a multidisciplinary team consisting of various units within the police arrested the suspects in Mayfair, Johannesburg, on suspicion of human trafficking and kidnapping..
She said the team received information about a Johannesburg-based human trafficking network preying on Indian women.
“The women were allegedly enticed to the country with false promises of employment. Upon arrival they were kept against their will and offered to clients, leading to sexual encounters,” she said.
Police seized an array of cellphones, passports and cash at an address in Mayfair.
The suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday to face charges of human trafficking, sex trafficking, kidnapping and extortion.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Almost 27,000 people deported and illicit goods intercepted in festive season operation
Tip-off about 'girls trafficked in shipping container from West Africa' leads to arrest in George
33 human trafficking victims rescued in Benoni, suspect nabbed
Sting operation thwarts 'trafficking' of 443 children from Zimbabwe to SA in 42 buses
‘Bus drivers should have been arrested’: Motsoaledi on Zimbabwe minors travel saga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos