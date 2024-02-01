South Africa

MUT postpones registration because of Durban water woes

01 February 2024 - 12:05 By TIMESLIVE
Mangosuthu University of Technology has postponed registration for returning and first time students. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Durban's Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has postponed registration because of water problems affecting various suburbs in the metro. 

MUT spokesperson Bheki Hlophe said management held an emergency meeting on Monday after water shortages posed a health and safety risk to staff and students during registration.

They resolved to:

  • postpone the registration of returning students until Monday;
  • register only first-time-entering-students (FTENs) from Wednesday until Sunday; and
  • move registration online, but noting students who cannot register online will be assisted.

Hlophe said some staff members will remain on campus to assist FTENs needing support.

The university is procuring mobile toilets and bottled water for the staff on campus.

Management said the academic calendar will be adjusted accordingly.

TimesLIVE

