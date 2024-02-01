South Africa

Pringle Bay residents ordered to evacuate as wildfire flares up

01 February 2024 - 15:10 By TIMESLIVE
A wildfire rages above homes in Pringle Bay.
Image: Overstrand municipality

Residents were ordered to evacuate parts of Pringle Bay on Thursday as a wildfire that has burnt for days threatened to engulf homes in the Western Cape coastal village. 

“Aerial resources have been dispatched again to assist ground teams and crews in Pringle Bay. The Hangklip Road fire is active again,” said Overstrand municipal manager Dean O'Neill. 

The blaze, which started on Monday, saw residents evacuated temporarily on Tuesday. Two chalets, a cottage and external bathrooms were destroyed at the recently renovated Hangklip Hotel.

O’Neill said earlier on Thursday an estimated 800ha of vegetation had burnt. In nearby Buffelsjag, a fire destroyed about 7,500ha and was out of control.

Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said a provincial disaster classification was being sought from the National Disaster Management Centre because of several fires raging in the province, fanned by hot and windy weather. 

A disaster classification would allow the provincial government to access funding to sustain firefighting efforts on several fronts.

“We have the resources available to address the wildfires, but the disaster declaration will give us the ability to co-ordinate optimally. We are doing everything to protect lives and property,” said Bredell. 

Pringle Bay Ratepayers Association secretary Heather Morkel told CapeTalk radio: “We are just sitting tight and woke up grateful this morning to still be in our homes. 

“The thing with these wildfires is they are unpredictable and with the southeaster we have there will still be hotspots.”  

TimesLIVE

