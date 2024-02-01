Politics

‘It’s not racist, my kids shop at Pep’: Steenhuisen on ‘drunkard’ crime warden comments

We should be very worried about this 'private military', says DA leader

01 February 2024 - 15:28
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DA leader John Steenhuisen and his daughter Ashleigh Steenhuisen during voter registration at Northwood Boys High School voting station in Durban North. File photo.
DA leader John Steenhuisen and his daughter Ashleigh Steenhuisen during voter registration at Northwood Boys High School voting station in Durban North. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

DA leader John Steenhuisen has defended his stance on the Gauteng crime wardens that some of them were “drunkards”, insisting his comments made last week were not racist.

Steenhuisen was addressing supporters on Saturday on a campaign trail in Soshanguve when he made remarks about the wardens which sparked outrage.

What did Panyaza Lesufi do? He took your tax money to buy ill-fitting Pep Stores uniforms for untrained cadres and pretended that they were 'crime wardens'. What kind of person pulls a drunkard out of a shebeen, gives him a uniform and a weapon, and then unleashes them onto a community?”

The comments, which were posted on the DA account on social media platform X, have sparked huge public backlash against Steenhuisen, with many accusing him of racism, as most of the crime wardens are black.

But on Wednesday Steenhuisen said he stood by his statements despite the backlash, and he won't apologise.

“I don't think there’s any reason to apologise. I shop at Pep, 90% of my daughters’ clothing comes from Pep. I’m very proud to shop there, it's value for money. There’s nothing racist about that. There was nothing racist about it when people said Carl Niehaus wears Pep Store camouflage. It is into the South African lexicon.”

‘Degrading’: Steenhuisen slammed for ‘drunkard’ analogy, dragging Pep Stores in Lesufi rant

DA leader John Steenhuisen has received backlash after using a “drunkard” analogy while criticising the appointment of 4,000 crime wardens, an ...
Politics
2 days ago

He dubbed the wardens a “private militia” which is wreaking havoc in Gauteng communities, engaging in alleged violence.

“They are wreaking havoc in those communities — 22 vehicles crashed, innocent people are being pulled out of their homes and beaten up, real police officers are being physically attacked. This is a militia being run by Panyaza Lesufi and believe you me, it’s not going to be long before they turn on politicians. Once they’re finished with us, they’re going to come for everybody else. We should be very worried about this private military.”

He rejected the wardens as a mere “election gimmick” to win ANC support before the upcoming polls.

“The real issue here is that we’ve got crime wardens running around acting on the instructions of a politician and are causing significant harm and acting in unlawful ways — including certifying documents, acting as commissioners of oath when they have no authority to do so.

“This is a private militia which needs to be dismantled if we want to have proper crime-fighting ability. They must be properly trained, equipped and uniformed agents, so that they can actually get into the job of fighting crime.

“This is an election gimmick by Lesufi and it’s starting to have deadly consequences for ordinary citizens who find themselves on the wrong side of the baton.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

SA plunges to 'flawed democracy' status in global corruption index

The country's corruption ranking is below the average global score and one of three to receive a new minimum score in sub-Saharan Africa.
News
2 days ago

TOM EATON | Our politicians have all led us a merry dance

These parties that claim to be ‘for the people’ do an excellent job of alienating those people
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

WATCH | 'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, not a colour

Umngeni mayor Chris Pappas says skin colour does not matter when the DA chooses its party leader.
Politics
3 days ago

Steenhuisen calls for Ramaphosa to fire ‘corrupt’ Mashatile

DA leader John Steenhuisen has threatened to take action should President Cyril Ramaphosa not fire his allegedly corrupt deputy, Paul Mashatile.
Politics
3 days ago

Cele slams DA women for not calling out Steenhuisen when he called his ex-wife 'roadkill' and 'flat chicken'

A political squabble between police minister Bheki Cele and DA leader John Steenhuisen turned ugly after Cele accused him of abuse.
Politics
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Global South should support UN aid agency in Palestine after rich countries ... Politics
  2. ‘It’s not racist, my kids shop at Pep’: Steenhuisen on ‘drunkard’ crime warden ... Politics
  3. POLL | Is it fair that Julius Malema and five other EFF members have been ... Politics
  4. EFF fuming over high court ruling preventing suspended MPs from attending Sona Politics
  5. Ekurhuleni finance MMC accused of violating Municipal Finance Management Act Politics

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances