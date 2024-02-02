The woman confirmed her mother had obtained several protection orders against him, which were of no use as he allegedly tore them up in front of police.
The woman said she had exhausted all avenues to get help as they were all fruitless.
Police have responded to the video, saying they have noted the allegations and confirmed the arrest of the 54-year-old suspect on Thursday.
“He was arrested on charges of violation of a protection order, trespassing and crimen injuria. He is expected to appear at the Middelburg magistrate's court on Friday.
“It is important to indicate that, according to the SAPS system, police did not find any murder case as alleged by the sister. She is urged by the police to come forward to clarify the murder cases,” said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
Man who ‘terrorised family for decades’ arrested, faces pending rape case
Image: 123RF
A Mpumalanga man is expected to appear in court on Friday to face charges after he was accused of terrorising his family for decades.
A lengthy video was shared on Facebook on Thursday of a young woman detailing the abuse her family had faced, allegedly at the hands of her brother.
According to the woman, her brother has allegedly been abusing the family since 1990 and is alleged to have murdered people.
“He hits us and our mother. He's hurt us a lot. He once beat my mother with a spade and last year he fought with my sister and broke her arm,” she said.
The woman confirmed her mother had obtained several protection orders against him, which were of no use as he allegedly tore them up in front of police.
The woman said she had exhausted all avenues to get help as they were all fruitless.
Police have responded to the video, saying they have noted the allegations and confirmed the arrest of the 54-year-old suspect on Thursday.
“He was arrested on charges of violation of a protection order, trespassing and crimen injuria. He is expected to appear at the Middelburg magistrate's court on Friday.
“It is important to indicate that, according to the SAPS system, police did not find any murder case as alleged by the sister. She is urged by the police to come forward to clarify the murder cases,” said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
Mpumalanga police search for suspects who torched six vehicles
Mdhluli confirmed the suspect had been arrested many times after cases were opened against him and had appeared in court.
“The mother of the suspect, now aged 80, opened a case of common assault in December 2019. The suspect was apprehended and charged but later discharged after he was found not guilty by the court.
“The suspect was also previously arrested on a case of rape opened in August 2023 involving a minor. The suspect was arrested and he appeared in court but he is out on custody pending a forensic report from a social worker.”
Mdhluli said the case is ongoing.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Life sentence for Free State dad for raping his daughter
'Why kill our mother?' — Slain estate agent’s children desperate for answers
No boy is born an abuser
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos